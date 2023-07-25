Manning River Times
Taree junior representative basketball sides play in North Eastern Junior League semi-finals

By Paul Healy
July 25 2023 - 1:30pm
Taree's championship winning under 14 girls side
TAREE Tornadoes under 14 boy's and girl's representative sides are the toast of Taree Basketball after winning their grand finals in the Spalding Waratah North Eastern Junior League played at Tamworth.

