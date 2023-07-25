This year Taree Basketball nominated seven teams across the under 12, 14, 16 and 18 girls and boys age groups to complete in the Spalding Waratah North Eastern Junior League. All Taree teams made it through the finals series played in Tamworth.
Both under 14 teams were on different courts at the same time on Sunday morning in their respective grand finals following wins in the major semi-finals the previous day which kept Tornadoes supporters on their toes.
The girls who finished the round games with a 10-2 win/loss record entered their major semi-final against Coffs Harbour in red hot form to record a very impressive win 44-34 to move them straight into the grand dinal. Coffs Harbour then battled hard against Port Macquarie in the preliminary final to win a low scoring affair 29-24..
The grand final produced a similar result as the major semi-final with the Taree Tornadoes claiming the title 46-39. Ava Gillard kept the scoreboard ticking over to finish with a game high 24points with good support coming from Chole Adams with 9 points and Lilah Gibson and Colbie McCabe contributing 5 points each.
The U14 boys took an 18 game winning streak into the finals weekend and maintained their status as the premier team in the this division by claiming the major semi-final against Maitland 70-52 before repeating the dose in the grand final to claim the title over the Maitland Mustangs 73-50.
Leo Beckton, Percy Buchanan and Triston Brody all recorded double figure points in what was a very good team performance with Leo leading the way with a game high 20 points.
The Tornadoes U12G and U16G gained a place in their respective grand finals with the younger girls being the first team into the decider on the back of a very good major semi-final win over Port Macquarie 32-22. The Port Macquarie girls then lost the preliminary final in a thriller to the Central Coast Rebels 41-39 to see the Rebels enter the grand final to challenge the Tornadoes.
Central Coast, on a high after winning thee two qualifying games, started the better to have a handy lead at the end of the first quarter. Although the Tornadoes girls battled hard throughout the remaining three quarters, Central Coast maintained their advantage to record the win and take the title 48-22. Lara Godfrey topped the scoring for the Tornadoes with 12 points and received good support from Charlee Edwards who chipped in with 6 points
Tornadoes U16G battled hard in their minor semi-final to defeat the Coffs Harbour Suns 40-35, then in the preliminary final against Inverell produced one of their better performances claiming the win 60-56 on the back of a very gutsy team performance. Callie Gillard topped the scoring in this contest with a game high 36 points with Alice Godfrey also reaching double figures with 10.
The undefeated Yamba Trawlers maintained that record in the grand final to defeat the Tornadoes 72-50 but the Yamba team certainly didn't have things all their own way as the Tornadoes fought hard all the way to fulltime. Callie Gillard with 17 points and Stormi Beale with 13 points led the charge with the entire team roster making valuable contributions.
The U12 boys were defeated by the Central Coast Rebels 53-40 in their major semi-final, which moved them into the preliminary final against the Yamba Trawlers.
Yamba proved to be the better of the two teams in this clash to claim a 20-point win over the Tornadoes 76 to 56. Jax Gillard led the points scoring effort for the Tornadoes with 25 points while Jude Barton was next best with 9 points.
The older boys in the U18 Taree Tornadoes team started their finals weekend with a very good win over the Maitland Mustangs 69-62 on the back of solid performances from Jack Ramsay and Kade Hickson who contributed 21 and 18 points.
The team then advanced to the preliminary final where they suffered a heart breaking 2-point loss to the Armidale Lions 80-78. This was a very good contest which proved the closeness of the competition with the Lions advancing to the grand final only to be defeated by Tamworth 74-71.
Kade Hickson was the game high scorer for the Tornadoes in the battle against Armidale to finish with 30 points.
The Taree Torndoes U16B played only one game over the weekend when they came up short against Coffs Harbour in their minor semi-final on Saturday morning going down 75-58.
This team entered the weekend with a 6-6 win/loss record and although it would have been nice to claim a win it was never going to be easy coming from a fourth placed finish on the competition ladder. The boys played hard being beaten by a better team on the day with Cody Clarke (21 pts) and Jagger Wallis (15) being the top performers.
Taree Basketball would like to thank everyone who contributed to the Taree Tornadoes success this year and although winning was the ultimate goal, not all teams can win, so players who were in teams that didn't taste success should also be proud of their efforts and improvement in the fundamental skills gained throughout the competition.
Special mention to referees, Stormi Beale, Lachlan Adams, Claire Fleming and Josh Gillard, who carried the load this year in this very important area of the sport with congratulations going to Stormi and Lachlan who were selected to referee over the finals weekend with Stormi accepting the challenge.
The Taree Tornadoes junior representative presentation will be held at Club Taree on Sunday, August 13 from 11am
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.