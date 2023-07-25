Central Coast, on a high after winning thee two qualifying games, started the better to have a handy lead at the end of the first quarter. Although the Tornadoes girls battled hard throughout the remaining three quarters, Central Coast maintained their advantage to record the win and take the title 48-22. Lara Godfrey topped the scoring for the Tornadoes with 12 points and received good support from Charlee Edwards who chipped in with 6 points