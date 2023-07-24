HOOKER Steve Taylor turned in a tenacious performance as Manning Ratz scored a determined 24-10 win over Forster Dolphins in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash at Tuncurry.
The Ratz were always in charge of the match despite going into the game minus the Howard brothers in the forwards.
While Taylor was busy in the middle of the park, fly half Daniel Thorpe turned in a polished display as the Ratz backs produced their best performance of the season.
The Dolphins tried hard in what was front rower Ben Manning's 25th game for the club.
Manning will now host Wallamba at Taree Rugby Park next Saturday in what will be Old Boys day.
Manning didn't have it all their own way before winning the women's 10s game 32-10.
At Nabiac Wauchope Thunder had to work hard to account for Wallamba 22-5 while Thunder also won the women's game 39-26.
Old Bar will play Wauchope at Gloucester this Saturday, with Gloucester tackling Thunder in the women's 10s clash.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
