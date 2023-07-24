Manning River Times
Manning Ratz account for Forster Dolphins in Lower North Coast Rugby Union

By Mick McDonald
July 24 2023 - 3:00pm
Daniel Thorpe turned in a polished performance at fly half for the Ratz against Forster Dolphins.
HOOKER Steve Taylor turned in a tenacious performance as Manning Ratz scored a determined 24-10 win over Forster Dolphins in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash at Tuncurry.

