INJURED Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said Sunday's Group Three Rugby League game against the now in-form Macleay Valley could define his side's season.
Collins, who broke his hand in a training incident last week, was speaking after his side's 18-8 win over Wauchope at Wauchope. This keeps the Tigers in touch with the top five.
"We have a tough run-in to the finals,'' Collins said.
"We really need to beat Macleay this weekend at home.''
The Tigers, Port Sharks, Taree City and Macleay are locked in a battle for the final three places in the five. Macleay, courtesy of an upset 26-24 win over Port City, now sit in third place with the Bulls fourth.
Collins described the win over Wauchope as 'ugly'.
"We'll take it though,'' he added.
The said the scores were locked at 4-4 for much of the contest. A highlight for the Tigers was the performances of three 17-year-olds, prop Ricky Carrington, Kyle Marron and Lleyton Moore. Carrington, a front rower, was making his first grade debut, playing off the bench.
Collins said front rower Jackson Mullen was outstanding for the Tigers while Joel Kleindienst, playing in the centres, defended strongly. Tim Bridge, playing his first game since the opening match of the season where he injured his ankle, made a solid return in the centres.
Collins will see a specialist about his injured hand this week. He said the best scenario would be a return just before the semi-finals.
"But if I need surgery it won't be until the semi-finals if we make it,'' he said.
Collins added the Tigers may have one player from New Guinea available for Sunday's game.
"But it has been a long process,'' he said.
"Hopefully this week, but who knows?"
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
