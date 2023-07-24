Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Taree City and Forster-Tuncurry play out a 34-34 draw

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nav Willett kicked five goals for Taree City in the 34-34 draw against Forster-Tuncurry.
Nav Willett kicked five goals for Taree City in the 34-34 draw against Forster-Tuncurry.

FULLBACK Nav Willett's boot saved Taree City from defeat in the Group Three Rugby League game against Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.