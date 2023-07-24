FULLBACK Nav Willett's boot saved Taree City from defeat in the Group Three Rugby League game against Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry.
The match ended in a 34-34 draw. Taree went into the contest hoping to put plenty of points on the board in a bid to improve the side's differential. Instead they were lucky to escape with one competition point against a determined Forster outfit.
The Hawks scored seven tries to six, but could only manage two conversions. Willett landed five goals from six attempts for the Bulls. He played in the under 18 match earlier in the day, where he scored two tries.
Forster had the opportunity to snatch a win when Kye Burke scored in the 80th minute, however, the goal attempt was unsuccessful.
Centre Ashton Hilder had a field day for the Hawks, scoring four tries.
Coach Jake Bolt played on the wing for the Hawks and was among the try scorers.
Taree City president Nigel Wallis said the Bulls went into the game without halfback and captain-coach Christian Hazard, who underwent surgery on his lip following the game against Port City on July 9 and he wasn't cleared to play. Prop Matt Taupe injured his shoulder in the All Stars encounter a fortnight ago and was another withdrawal, while interchange player Blair Hamilton also missed the game through injury.
Versatile Charlie Dignam filled in at halfback for Hazard. Dignam has now played fullback, wing, halfback and hooker this season.
"We had blokes backing up from reserve grade and Nav from under 18s, but that's no excuse,'' Wallis said.
"I think some of them thought they just had to go out there and win. Forster seemed hungrier than some of our blokes.''
The draw moves Taree City to outright fourth place on the ladder but the side's differential sits at -26. Taree faces a formidable task of playing competition leaders Old Bar on Saturday at the Jack Neal Oval.
The draw will boost Forster's chances of avoiding the wooden spool with the Hawks now one point clear of Wauchope. Forster meets Wauchope at Wauchope in the final competition round and this match could determine which club finishes in last spot.
The Hawks host Port City on Sunday.
Taree City's women's league tag scored an important 16-8 win over Port Sharks at Old Bar on Saturday to move into outright third place. Taya Hunter scored two tries for the Bulls.
Taree's under 18s had a hard fought 12-8 win over the Hawks and are now outright fifth on the ladder, two points clear of Wingham.
The Bulls had a comfortable 30-12 win in reserve grade and are now fifth in what is a tightly contested competition, where six sides are in the race for the five.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
