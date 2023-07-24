Garry Woolnough is not just a one-man running machine, he has a tight knit community group behind him that turn their kilometres into dollars for charity.
He is the event director for the Taree parkrun - a group of 100-130 people that meet each Saturday to stride out and take in the breathtaking early morning Manning River views.
Garry joined the group back in 2015 when he and his daughter Joanna decided they wanted to be able to run five kilometres in one go.
Not only did the pair reach their initial goal but they have gone on to bigger and better things, all while raising money for different charities along the way.
From their humble beginnings the parkrun has allowed Garry and Joanna to compete in several marathons together and his daughter has even gone on to complete a gruelling Ironman event.
Garry has managed to raise thousands of dollars for different charity organisations, all through his love of running and it doesn't seem as though he is about to slow down anytime soon.
Some of the recipients of Garry's generosity include the multiple sclerosis Kiss MS Goodbye May 50k challenge and Run Against Violence, a team running event to raise money and awareness for domestic violence.
"It all started with the Taree parkrun," Garry said.
"They are such a close and tight knit group and it's really inspiring.
"We got involved in the Kiss MS Goodbye because we have members in the parkrun group that have MS so we wanted to do our bit to help out."
Garry has a background as a funeral director, but currently works at MidCoast Council as a cemetery officer. He said council often supports his charity runs with many staff donating to the cause.
He urged anyone interested in joining the parkrun group to turn up on Saturday mornings at 7.45am for an 8am start at the Manning riverbank behind KFC.
"It's free and it caters for everyone, we have people of all ages and abilities," he said.
"Who knows, you might become inspired like I was and go on to bigger things."
