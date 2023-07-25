The Manning Valley Cruzers Rod and Custom Club will be celebrating a special anniversary when it holds its 21st annual Mountains To The Sea Rod Run on Saturday, August 26.
A highlight of the event is the annual Show and Shine car display that will be open to the public on the day and located at Queen Elizabeth Park Taree on the river bank between 10am and 1.30pm.
The Manning Valley Cruzers is a not for profit organisation that was formed in December 2002 by a group of enthusiasts with common interests and a love of their cars.
Over the last six years alone, Manning Valley Cruzers has donated more than $48,000 to various local charities and groups.
The money has been raised via sponsorship and donations from local businesses, including an auction and a raffle held in the lead up to what is the club's major event held in August.
Raffle tickets will be available at the show to support this year's nominated charities: Riding for the Disabled Forster, and Harrington VIEW Club.
Spectators enjoying the car show are asked to help by way of a gold coin donation.
Those wanting to display a hot rod or custom car on the day will be asked to pay a $15 donation to support these charities.
Anyone interested is urged to come along to see upwards of 120 cars on display while helping to raise funds for worthy charities.
Further information is available on the club's website at manningvalleycruzers.com; via the Manning Valley Cruzers facebook page, or by emailing manningcruzers@gmail.com.
