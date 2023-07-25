Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hot Rods and good times raising money for charity

Updated July 25 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An example of cars that will be on display at the Show and Shine. File photo.
An example of cars that will be on display at the Show and Shine. File photo.

The Manning Valley Cruzers Rod and Custom Club will be celebrating a special anniversary when it holds its 21st annual Mountains To The Sea Rod Run on Saturday, August 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.