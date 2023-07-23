Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

That's Molly win Sawtell Cup

By Jeff Hanson
July 24 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Wadick after his win in the Wingham Cup earlier this year on That's Molly. That's Molly ($5) took out the Sawtell Cup at Coffs Harbour on Sunday.
Zac Wadick after his win in the Wingham Cup earlier this year on That's Molly. That's Molly ($5) took out the Sawtell Cup at Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

A MAGNIFICENT ride by apprentice jockey Zac Wadick has helped the Glen Milligan-trained That's Molly to a thrilling victory in the 2023 Sawtell Cup (1515m) at Coffs Harbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.