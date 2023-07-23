A MAGNIFICENT ride by apprentice jockey Zac Wadick has helped the Glen Milligan-trained That's Molly to a thrilling victory in the 2023 Sawtell Cup (1515m) at Coffs Harbour.
The Taree mare didn't show much speed from gate five and travelled in the back half of the field, giving the leaders up to 10 lengths as the Brett Dodson-trained Gobbled (Peter Graham) ran the field along at a good clip.
Turning for home, Wadick had a wall of horses in front of him, and That's Molly ($5) was all but galloping on the heels of those in front of her as the pair sweated on the run.
With 250 metres to go, Wadick found a gap, and the four-year-old showed off a good turn of foot and flashed strongly to win by a head from the David Matts-trained Mikado (Aaron Bullock, $7.50) while three-quarters of a length away in third was the Brett Bellamy-trained Baglioni (Country Bellamy, $5.50).
In a tense finish, Wadick was happy to land the win, admitting that the race didn't go according to plan.
"I was having a heart attack at about the 250m, and I thought, if she gets beat, it's probably my error," Wadick told Sky Racing's Melinda Turner in his post-race interview.
"She just had bad luck, and for her to come again and win like that when the gap appeared, it goes to show how good she is going."
The Dissident mare was a 'good thing beaten' at Newcastle the start prior, and Wadick explained that That's Molly could finish off a race very strongly.
"She is really diverse, I think; she's won from third-the-fence to all the way out the back," Wadick said.
"With her run at Newcastle, she was in a similar spot and dashed home really well, so I think when she is ridden that way, if the speeds on, she can really dash home."
