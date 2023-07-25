Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Proud day for Wingham Sporties with state grade four runners up flag unfurled

By Jim Gillogly
Updated July 26 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE state No 4 pennant bowls runners up flag was unfurled at Wingham Sporties in what was an historic occasion for the club. Wingham were finalists in the state playoffs played at Tamworth this year. This is the club's first major success at state-level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.