THE state No 4 pennant bowls runners up flag was unfurled at Wingham Sporties in what was an historic occasion for the club. Wingham were finalists in the state playoffs played at Tamworth this year. This is the club's first major success at state-level.
The club has won other flags won over many years, but this new one takes pride of place. All players did the club proud to have Zone 11 members attend the games and also came with a team to help celebrate the success.
A full team from the Bulahdelah grade 4s came to the presentation as well as a sprinkling of players from other clubs in that grade.
Meanwhile in club singles Greg "Roo" Hancock progresses with his 25-19 win over Andy Sloboda who led early, but Roo picked up 6 shots on the final 2 ends. John Borg appears to be the 'dark horse' with his demolishment of Col Watson in just 19 ends with a score of 25-6. Col did win 5 of the ends.
Dally Hammond ended Alana Burns hopes with a 25-7 result within 20 ends.
Greg Bartlett eliminated Hunter Payton also within 20 ends with a 25-7 result.
The event is now up to the semi finals on Sunday with John Borg against Dally and Greg Bartlett up against Roo.
John Metcalfe finally made it into the winners' circle in Wednesday soadl and money together with Barry Kershaw and Tim Richardson with a +16 result over Jim Gillogly, Eric Pereira and Dennes Rolfe.
Graeme Ireland, Ryan Allen and Jane Moroney had a +1 win against Greg Bartlett, Snow Trenchard and Elaine Holden. It was also a +1 win for Paul Roach, Ned Kelly and Wayne Fitzgerald over Wayne Burns, Fred Zammit and Duncan Thompson.
Chris Kane Lorraine Rolfe and Mike Moroney won by a shot over Claudia O'Donnell, John Black and Robyn Gillogly.
