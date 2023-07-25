OLD Bar men's bowling club's successful year continues this week when the Zone 11 champion pairs and fours team head to Wollongong for the state championships.
Daryl Webster and Harvey Phillips will contest the pairs and at the conclusion they'll join Lindsay Langtry and Michael Kilkeary to play in the fours.
"We've had a great year,'' club secretary Mal Ladmore said.
"This year we won the Zone 11 grade 7 pennants and from there we made the semi-finals at the state playoffs. We're saying we finished third, because our semi-final game was closer than the other.''
He said membership is on the rise and this has been bolstered by a number of newcomers to bowls.
