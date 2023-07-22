One of the country's most soulful, boundless, luminous and formidable music artists, Kate Ceberano, will headline this year's 10th Lakeside Festival.
With a career spanning 40 years, 30 albums (11 of them platinum) and 15 top 40 singles, Kate Ceberano promises to take the 2023 event to another level.
Joining Kate will be celebrated blues soul rock organ player, Lachy Doley along with the hooks, harmonies and explosive live energy of Little Quirks.
Returning by popular demand will be the Mason Rack band along while two local artists, Lorren Deborah and Freight Train, will make their Lakeside debut.
The festival promises to be a full day of live music with an array of wonderful food and drink.
Organised by a team of dedicated local volunteers, the Lakeside Festival is more than just a music festival.
It is an opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy great music, food, and drink, and celebrate the stunning beauty of Forster Tuncurry.
"We're thrilled to bring the Lakeside Festival back for its 10th anniversary to the shores of Wallis Lake," organising committee president, Ed Cachia said.
"Our aim is to create a family-friendly event to showcase the best our region has to offer and we can't wait to welcome our guests back again this year," he said.
The Lakeside Festival will be held on Saturday, November 4 at John Wright Park, Tuncurry.
For more information and ticketing details visit the festival website at www.lakesidefestival.com.au.
