Iconic Australian artist, Kate Ceberano to headline 2023 Lakeside Festival.

July 22 2023 - 11:19am
Kate Ceberano, will headline this year's 10th Lakeside Festival. Picture supplied.
One of the country's most soulful, boundless, luminous and formidable music artists, Kate Ceberano, will headline this year's 10th Lakeside Festival.

