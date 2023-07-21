Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Have your say on Draft Wingham Racecourse Reserve master plan

July 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overhead view of the old racecourse at Wingham. Picture supplied
Overhead view of the old racecourse at Wingham. Picture supplied

Everyone is invited to provide feedback on a master plan for future use of the space at Wingham Racecourse Reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.