Have your say on Draft Wingham Racecourse Reserve master plan

Everyone is invited to provide feedback on a master plan for future use of the space at Wingham Racecourse Reserve.
The Draft Wingham Racecourse master plan was designed in consultation with current key user groups including the Manning Model Aero Club, Mid North Coast First Person View, and Wingham Cricket Club.
It is on public exhibition until 4.30pm Thursday, August 24.
The plan guides future development of the site. It aims to benefit the Wingham community by providing social and recreational opportunities, attracting visitors to the area and boosting the local economy.
"From music festivals, to agricultural field days, sporting, food and cultural events, sites such as this are used to connect local residents and communities and promote all the MidCoast has to offer," said MidCoast Council manager strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton.
"We want to ensure that the site is developed in a way that is sympathetic to the community's wishes, provides for current user groups and is a space for everyone to enjoy."
The plan proposes that the original race track be converted to a walking track, which will be a main feature for the precinct. Areas outside the racecourse walk will be public space, accessible to all. Inside the racecourse walk will be more formalised areas, bookable with council.
The plan will inform further design planning and assist in identifying future funding opportunities. Once formalised and adopted by council, implementation and delivery of the plan will be dependent on external funding to deliver works, most likely through a staged approach.
To have your say on the draft master plan here before 4.30pm Thursday, August 24, 2023, head to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/wingham-racecourse-reserve-masterplan.
