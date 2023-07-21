TAREE City Bulls have gone from wooden spooners to possible semi-finalists in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.
The Bulls are currently in equal fifth spot with five matches remaining before the playoffs. It's been the club's best season since 2017, regardless of what happens in the future.
Taree City president Nigel Wallis is this week's On The Bench guest. He outlines some of the work entailed in rebuilding the club, particularly in creating pathways for junior players into under 18s.
The injury to Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins, Old Bar's mega clash against Port Sharks and Ben Witchard's 250th game for the Pirates are among other topics discussed on this week's On The Bench, featuring on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
On The Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree.
