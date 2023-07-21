Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Nigel Wallis this week's On The Bench special guest

July 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree City president Nigel Wallis talks footy with Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge on this week's On The Bench segment.
Taree City president Nigel Wallis talks footy with Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge on this week's On The Bench segment.

TAREE City Bulls have gone from wooden spooners to possible semi-finalists in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.