Hallidays Point Pickleball Club ran the eighth Barrington Coast Challenge at Wrigley Park in Taree.
A total of 72 players from Hallidays Point, Taree, Forster, Kendall, Old Bar, Port Macquarie and South West Rocks participated.
Teams were a mixture of players of all levels from different clubs.
The weather co-operated, and competitors enjoyed the format.
Gold pickleball winners were Chris Tilt, Geoff Mortimer, Jen Murray and Sheila Capperauld.
The funding allows the club to undertake $9600 of improvements to the courts.
Club president, Sheila Capperauld said nine pickleball courts would be painted at Wrigley Park.
"This includes one suitable for wheelchair pickleball with quality non-slip paint," Sheila said.
"This would include primer, line painting, painting of the main playing area and the non-volley zone in a contrasting colour."
Wrigley Park is the largest pickleball-only facility in NSW.
The club recently hosted a regional tournament at the site which attracted players from across the State and interstate, delivering a boost to the local economy in accommodation and restaurant bookings.
"Through this work, the venue will also be considered for future tournaments due to its size and we want the facility to be of the highest grade, with quality painted courts," Sheila said.
