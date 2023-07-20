Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fears Coles milk buyout could sour market for farmers

By William Ton
Updated July 20 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coles is hoping to buy milk processing plants in Victoria and NSW. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
Coles is hoping to buy milk processing plants in Victoria and NSW. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

Concerns have been raised over a plan by Coles to buy two milk processing facilities, with the consumer watchdog questioning whether it could send prices down for dairy farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.