Emma Stanbury has returned to Dubbo for family reasons and has relinquished the captain- coach position for Mid Coast Football in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League.
A former Newcastle Jets, Adelaide and Canberra A-League Women's player, Stanbury took on the job this year
"For her own health reasons she's had to move back to family at Dubbo,'' Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher said.
"Emma's been hanging in there as long as she could.
"The players loved her and she was doing a great job. We're hoping she'll eventually be able to return to us.''
Only four matches remain in the season-proper. Fielding the youngest team in the competition, the Middies have won three of 17 games so far this season. Mid Coast is also required to travel more than any other team in the competition. All other clubs are based in the Newcastle-Hunter area.
"It's a tough gig,'' Mr Fletcher said.
RELATED: Premier league squad shows promise
"Hats off to the players, they've worked really hard and had some good results. They're competitive for two-thirds of every game, it's just that they run out of legs at the end.
"The superior fitness and player numbers of the opposition teams makes it difficult for the girls.''
Football Mid North Coast technical director Larry Bugden confirmed that Peter Masterantonio will coach the side for the last month of the season.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.