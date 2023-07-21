The Manning Wallamba Family History Society is dedicated to maintaining the region's history for future generations, but they desperately need new members to keep their mission alive.
The society, which has been operating since 1985, assists people in researching their family history in an accurate and comprehensive manner.
However, as is the case with many volunteer groups, they are struggling to attract new members.
"Our membership is down, we just have enough volunteers to cover the six days a week," society secretary, Barbara Waters said.
Operating out of MidCoast Library in Taree and utilising all available resources at their disposal, the society provides a service beyond that of popular genealogy websites, using the latest available technology along with records outside the reach of a simple internet search.
The society provides subscriptions to findmypast.com.au and ancestry.com.au, along with a catalogue of microfiche and microfilm that predates 1856 and containing civil registrations such as births, deaths and marriages, shipping, and convict records for the area.
"A term that is often used in family history is 'brick walls', and our members, with their expertise, can often help or advise people how to break their brick walls down," Barbara said.
We are not makers of history - we are made by history- Martin Luther King, Jr.
To coincide with National Family History Month running throughout August, the society will be staging a special workshop called First Steps to your Family Tree.
To be held at MidCoast Library in Taree on August 19, the event runs from 10am with a cost of $5 that will also include morning tea and will assist those interested in getting started along the path of their own genealogy path.
"We're hoping to attract people to come in and look at our resources and hopefully starting their family tree, to discover their family history," Barbara said.
For anyone interested in exploring their family tree can do so by contacting the society by phone on 6592 5219 - 10am to 12pm daily, via email secretary@manningwallambafhs.com.au or at their website: manningwallambafhs.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.