Bulls aim to pile on points

TAREE City Bulls must put points on the board in the Group Three Rugby League clash against last placed Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry tomorrow.
The Bulls, courtesy of the upset 18-16 win over Port City last start, now sit in fifth place on the ladder. They're on 10 points with Port Sharks and Macleay Valley. Wingham are just two points adrift on eight points.
However, Taree's points differential stands at -26, by far the worst of the contenders for the five playoff places. Points differential could be required to determine the placings in the final five.
The Bulls get a great chance to get back in the black tomorrow against a Hawks side that has leaked points all season.
Taree won the first round encounter 64-4.
However, the Hawks would be expected to be more formidable at home.
The Bulls will have to check the fitness of prop Matt Taupe, who failed to finish the All Stars encounter at Wingham last Sunday because of a shoulder injury.
Taree's other representative in the All Stars game, fullback Nav Willett, made it through the match without any problem.
The Hawks had two players in the Indigenous All Stars squad, centre Beau Lowry and prop Liam Simon.
Second placed Port City will be at home to Macleay Valley on Sunday. The Breakers produced a forgettable effort against Taree City a fortnight ago and will be keen to atone for that performance, while the Mustangs are a top five contender.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.