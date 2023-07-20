Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Bulls aim to pile on points

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 20 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree City will check the fitness of prop Matt Taupe after he injured his shoulder playing in the All Stars matches. The Bulls play Forster Tuncurry at Tuncurry on Saturday.
Taree City will check the fitness of prop Matt Taupe after he injured his shoulder playing in the All Stars matches. The Bulls play Forster Tuncurry at Tuncurry on Saturday.

TAREE City Bulls must put points on the board in the Group Three Rugby League clash against last placed Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry tomorrow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.