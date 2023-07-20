MANNING Ratz captain-coach Dave Rees said it is possible for his side to finish Lower North Coast Rugby Union minor premiers.
However, he concedes it probably won't happen.
The Ratz sit in second place behind Wauchope Thunder with four games remaining before the playoffs.
"Mathematically we can finish minor premiers, but in reality, I don't think we will,'' Rees said.
He explained that Thunder would have to lose at least one and possibly more of the four games remaining and he doesn't expect that to happen.
"Wauchope lost to Forster earlier in the season, but apparently they had a wedding on and about 10 players were unavailable,'' he said.
"Unless they get a heap of injuries or something like that, we're expecting them to be the minor premiers.''
The minor premiers host the major semi-final and Rees remains confident his side can down Thunder at Wauchope in that game and so ensure a home grand final on September 2.
The Ratz tackle Forster Tuncurry tomorrow at Tuncurry.
Rees expects the Ratz to be close to full strength, with destructive forward Brodie Howard the only absentee. The Ratz had last weekend off with the bye and Rees said that was timely.
The Ratz lost to Wauchope 17-14 a fortnight ago. However, on a positive for the Ratz, fly half and vice captain Daniel Thorpe made a successful comeback from a knee injury.
"Daniel's a massive in for the team,'' Rees said.
"He's our playmaker and he controls our play.''
Rees said the Ratz will stick to their usual game plan against the Dolphins, building the foundation through their strong pack of forwards. He said the Ratz have the backs with the ability to capitalise on yardage made up the middle. Rees said he'll look for the side to build momentum for the finals in the last month of the competition-proper.
Forster lost to Wauchope 27-0 at Wauchope last week.
Wallamba, buoyant from a 31-17 win over Old Bar at Nabiac last weekend, will host Wauchope at Nabiac in the other game.
