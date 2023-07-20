THREE time Commonwealth Games representative Kasey Brown admits she was "absolutely shocked" when she heard that the Victorian government has scrapped plans to host the event in 2026.
One of the greats of Australian squash, Brown made her games debut in 2006 in Melbourne then went to Delhi in 2010 and Glasgow in 2014. She won four medals - a gold in the mixed doubles in 2010 where she also finished with bronze in the women's singles and doubles. She was a bronze medalist in the mixed doubles at Glasgow.
She said the concept of basing the Olympics in regional centres was a "terrible idea".
"In some cases they were going to build stadiums for the games and then tear them down. That doesn't make sense,'' she said.
Brown described her first games in Melbourne as a "stepping stone" for the rest of her career.
"That experience contributed to my success in the following Commonwealth Games. Melbourne was an incredible experience,'' she said.
Brown said the cancellation is a major blow for squash in Australia.
"The Commonwealth Games is the pinnacle of our sport,'' she said.
"And it's the same for other sports like lawn bowls and netball.
"Squash gets exposure through the Commonwealth Games. Participation levels go up after seeing events like that. Funding also comes from those events, I know from squash that it is quite heavily impacted on the Commonwealth Games.''
Brown has great memories of her three Commonwealth Games.
"To represent your country is the biggest honour. All three Commonwealth Games were definite highlights for me and to win a medal for your country and to see your flag raised - you can't beat that.''
Brown concedes that the Commonwealth Games doesn't rate among the major events for numerous sports including athletics and swimming.
"But it is a long four years to go to the Olympics and I feel that competing in the Commonwealth Games does help those people preparing for an Olympic event,'' she said.
"For young people it's a real big stepping stone for them, to have that experience of international competition.''
Brown echoed the thoughts of many commentators in saying she fears this is the start of the end for the Commonwealth Games, originally known as the British Empire Games.
"South Africa had to be bailed out by Birmingham for the last games,'' she said.
"Now Victoria's dropped out. It doesn't look as though anyone else will step up to take 2026 - all the (Australian) state premiers quickly said no - it's a shame."
Born in Taree, Brown started playing squash at Taree Squash Centre. After turning professional in 2002 she made it to No 5 on the world rankings and won 11 career titles. She retired from the world tour in 2014 and now lives in Old Bar. This year Brown was inducted into the Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
