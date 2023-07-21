House fire
Lansdowne Brigade responded recently to a structure fire late one evening. On arrival, the crew immediately got to work to extinguish the veranda and house fire as well as an adjoining shed which were all well alight.
As other fire units arrived on the scene, they assisted with fire containment and providing much needed water.
Thanks to Coopernook 1, the new Taree RFS Pumper, King Creek 1, and both Fire and Rescue NSW units. There was a good outcome with the house being saved.
School news
Chatham High School have organised a very special event to celebrate 175 years of Education for Education Week next term. This will take place at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, August 2. This event will involve all schools in the north Manning learning community which includes Lansdowne Public School.
Lansdowne Public School students in Years 3-6 will be visiting the Manning Regional Art Gallery on Tuesday, August 1. This visit is part of the Home Aboriginal Arts Program. Students will participate in a variety of cultural activities at the gallery. This visit was a highlight for students when they attended last year.
Fishing Club
The Lansdowne Fishing Club outing over the weekend had four members weigh in.
Phillip Minett caught two tailor weighing 0.627kg with the largest weighing 0.320kg. Jolene Minett caught two tailor weighing 0.830kg with the largest weighing 0.465kg. Mel Minett caught one tailor weighing 0.660kg and Les Gardner caught three bream weighing 1.280kg with the largest weighing 0.420kg.
Their next weekly outing will be on August 5 and 6 with the target species for the outing being tailor and trevally.
Their next seafood raffle will be held on Saturday evening, August 12 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club.
Their next club meeting will be held on Sunday, August 6 after their weigh in.
Bowls
Pairs bowls will be held on Saturday, September 9 for a 9.30am start. This is a social fun day, and you do not have to be a bowler to play. If you are intending to play your name must be on the list at the club by September 1.
Friendship, fun and music
If you are looking for an hour or so to do something different then go along to the Coopernook Op Shop this Sunday for coffee connect, learn something new and meet some friends This month they will be learning line dancing which is back by demand and are now looking to starting up a Coopernook Line Dancing Group. Everyone is welcome. Enquiries: 6556 3105.
Entertainment
There is some great entertain on offer this weekend starting on Saturday evening, July 22 at the Upper Lansdowne Hall with the Blues Preachers. Go along and listen to some old-style blues which will take you to another place and time, somewhere between 1920 and 1940.
They perform a fusion of good old blues, rags, gospel, and hillbilly folk. Driving fingerstyle and slide-guitar combined with tasteful harmonica and old-school vocal harmonies create a traditional sound that will have you on the edge of your seats.
There will not be a supporting act as the Blues Preachers will perform two sets. The show commences at 7pm.
This Sunday, July 23 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation club local singer Damien Cotton will be performing. Damien is a multi-instrumentalist performing vocals, guitar, sax, clarinet, and keyboards. Music commences at 12.30pm.
Open Music Day
This Sunday, July 23 is the next Open Music Day at the Lansdowne Community Hall. This event is getting more popular each month.
It is only a gold coin to come into the hall and have a wonderful day of music with a great band supporting the singers and musicians who come along to entertain the audience. Commencing at 11am to 4pm.
Steak and sausage sandwiches are available from the barbecue and cakes, tea, coffee, and drinks available from the kitchen.
Getting up and dancing is permitted and having a good time is expected. If you have not been before why not come and check it out.
Walk up artists are welcome. If you want to perform there is a backing band. There are no backing tracks and mic socks must be used. Phone Jennie on 0431 347 772 for any further information.
