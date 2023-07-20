Manning River Times
Taree's sleepbus for homeless people sleeping rough has been ordered

Updated July 20 2023
Bluegrass band The Possum Scratchers performed at the last Grand Concert and are returning to perform in this one. Picture supplied
Thanks to the Manning Valley Homeless Action Group, Rotary Club of Taree north, and a helpful grant from the NSW government, a sleepbus for rough sleepers in the Manning has been ordered.

