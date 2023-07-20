Thanks to the Manning Valley Homeless Action Group, Rotary Club of Taree north, and a helpful grant from the NSW government, a sleepbus for rough sleepers in the Manning has been ordered.
The $100,000 needed was boosted by a grant of $65,000 to reach the target, while the MVHAG and Rotary raised more than $43,000 for the cost of the bus, which was ordered in May this year.
However, there are still operating costs in running the bus when it makes it's way to our community, so fundraising efforts continue.
"Responsibility for running the bus, getting businesses to sponsor it, and finding volunteers to clean, drive, and supervise it overnight rests with Simon Rowe, CEO of sleepbus, but we continue to raise money towards that objective," founder of the MVHAG, Terry Stanton said.
To that end, a Grand Concert is being held on Sunday, July 23 at the Manning Uniting Church in Taree at 2pm.
The concert will feature the Club Taree Community Concert Band, Wingsong, Possum Scratchers, JetSAM, The Papas' Trio, Manning Valley Quintet and 4Js an' a T. Admission $10 per person. Children under 16 enter free.
Admission is $10, and children under 16 enter free.
Terry is stepping down from his role of leader of the MVHAG, although he will continue to help at events where he can.
Terry Stanton says while the money has been raised and the bus ordered, help is still needed.
"Recently a girls' high school in Gordon, Sydney, ran a sleep-out and sausage sizzle to raise money for the homeless, and we should like someone who may have experience of that sort of event to run one for us," Terry said.
"We want to thank all the hundreds, if not thousands of people who have supported us by making donations, buying raffle tickets, giving prizes, attending our events, or turning out to help us."
If you can assist with fundraising efforts, please call Bob Nelson (0408 434 911), Len Keogh (6556 7354), or Bruce Sanders (0432 371 933).
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.