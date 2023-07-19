Manning River Times
Endurance horse riding planned for Hillville

Updated July 20 2023 - 12:53pm, first published July 19 2023 - 2:30pm
Six endurance horse rides planned
KIWARRAK Endurance Club will host six different endurance horse rides, ranging from five to 10 kilometres, 20km, 42km as well as the 84km event this weekend.

