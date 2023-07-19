Six endurance horse rides planned

KIWARRAK Endurance Club will host six different endurance horse rides, ranging from five to 10 kilometres, 20km, 42km as well as the 84km event this weekend.
All will be held from the new ride base in Carey's Road Hillville.
More than 90 horses and their riders and strappers along with local volunteers will converge on the area for the weekend's fun event.
Saturday will be busy with all riders in the six events entering and getting their horses checked by the veterinarian team before heading off on either the 10km, 20km and 42km events being held.
The riders will ride through state forest and out to a lovely highpoint in the forest with an ocean outlook.
Along the way there will be check-points and water stops available for horses and riders.
Riders will camp on private property.
"It's a very social sport so the camping over is a great way to catch up with friends from near and far,'' club secretary, Linda Henley said.
Zone 6 Endurance will hold two more rides in the area this year, so riders don't have to travel far to enjoy this wonderful sport.
The Johns River Ride will be held on September 2 and 3 and will consist of 20km ride on the Saturday and 40km and 80km rides on the Sunday.
On September 24 the Watagan Mountains Endurance Club will hold a 40km and 80km events near Cessnock.
For more information and updates on events check out the club's Facebook or the NSW calendar on nswera.asn.au
