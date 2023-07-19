If it seems like For Sale signs are spending a little more time on front lawns these days when compared to the past few years, you're not imagining things.
However, according to real estate professionals, it's merely a case of the market finding its feet after the spending spree brought about by COVID.
RELATED: Property news
Figures released by data analytics company, CoreLogic indicate that in the 12 months leading up to May 2023, residential properties in the Mid Coast region were spending on average 55 days on-market in the case of houses, and 45 days for home units.
This illustrates a substantial increase when compared to the previous cycle of 31 days for houses and 29 days for units.
The trend is unsurprising given the cooling of COVID induced regional migration that saw rapid increases in both housing pricing and demand - a situation that saw prices hitting a record high nationally in May 2022.
Another prominent factor has been the Reserve Bank (RBA) interest rate hike of 1.0 per cent overall so far for 2023, following increases to the cash rate by 0.25 per cent in February, March, May and June this year.
Troy Loretan, principal and licensee of Elders Real Estate Taree, commented that while demand for properties is still present, buyer activity has been more cautious.
"Buyers are still there, but they're just slower to react to properties because interest rates are higher now," Troy said.
"So they're becoming a little bit more discerning about where they spend their money, and they're certainly looking for a lot longer now."
The interest rate rises have also had an effect on local housing buyer profiles, as observed by LJ Hooker Taree managing director and licensee, Amanda Tate, who has witnessed an exodus of investment property owners.
"We are actually having a noticeable increase in landlords wanting to sell because of financial pressure, and interest rates are definitely the cause of that, and they (properties) are being bought by first home buyers or new people into the market," Amanda said.
Pricing is still affordable when you compare it with major cities and even other major regional towns- LJ Hooker managing director and licensee, Amanda Tate
With a levelling off of inflation and a corresponding halt of interest rate rises expected, the local real estate market is looking cautiously optimistic.
While there is no foreseeable return to the buying frenzy created by COVID, agents are expecting sales to increase towards the later part of 2023, albeit in a more controlled manner.
As expressed by Troy Loretan of Elders, "The buyers are still there, they're just not overpaying - they're buying with their heads and not their hearts."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.