Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid Coast real estate sales returning after turbulent few years

RK
By Rick Kernick
July 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residential properties are spending on average 55 days on-market in the case of houses, and 45 days for home units. Photo Shutterstock.
Residential properties are spending on average 55 days on-market in the case of houses, and 45 days for home units. Photo Shutterstock.

If it seems like For Sale signs are spending a little more time on front lawns these days when compared to the past few years, you're not imagining things.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.