The Tigers have battled injury all season but were expecting to get a few players back starting on Sunday for the game against Wauchope at Wauchope. Centre Tim Bridge returns from an ankle injury he sustained in the opening 15 minutes of the opening game of the season while lock Blake Fraser has recovered from a shoulder problem. Former Newcastle Knight Nathan Ross could return for the game against Macleay Valley at Wingham on July 30. It was feared that Ross would be out for the year after injuring his knee, but he has assured club officials he'll be right to resume playing.

