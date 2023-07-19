WINGHAM'S Group Three Rugby League final five hopes have taken a hit with confirmation that captain-coach and hooker Mitch Collins will miss the next month after breaking his hand at training this week.
"It's the same hand I broke last year, but a different bone,'' a downcast Collins said.
The Tigers have battled injury all season but were expecting to get a few players back starting on Sunday for the game against Wauchope at Wauchope. Centre Tim Bridge returns from an ankle injury he sustained in the opening 15 minutes of the opening game of the season while lock Blake Fraser has recovered from a shoulder problem. Former Newcastle Knight Nathan Ross could return for the game against Macleay Valley at Wingham on July 30. It was feared that Ross would be out for the year after injuring his knee, but he has assured club officials he'll be right to resume playing.
"Things were starting to look a bit better...now this happens,'' Collins said.
The Tigers are in sixth place, two points shy of Port Macquarie, Macleay Valley and Taree City. There are five games remaining before the start of the playoffs and Collins is resigned to missing four of them.
"We have to win at least four of the last five games if we're going to get into the semis,'' Collins said.
He said the club still hopes to have at least one player from New Guinea here to bolster the roster.
"But they've been coming for the past three weeks and they're not here yet,'' he said.
"We might have one for this weekend, but I not counting on it.''
Collins hasn't decided who will take his place at hooker.
"I haven't got that far yet,'' he said.
Meanwhile Group Three chief executive Mal Drury advises the round 13 game between Macleay Valley and Port Sharks, set to be played on August 13, has been switched from Kempsey to Smithtown.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
