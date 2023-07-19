Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins out for a month after breaking his hand at training

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A broken hand will sideline Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins for at least the next month.
A broken hand will sideline Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins for at least the next month.

WINGHAM'S Group Three Rugby League final five hopes have taken a hit with confirmation that captain-coach and hooker Mitch Collins will miss the next month after breaking his hand at training this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.