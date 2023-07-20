Jam making season
I have been busy making use of the citrus fruits that a currently in season at the moment, namely lemons and oranges. Have just made my third batch of lemon and carrot jam, so have enough to spread on my toast for the rest of the year. Our orange tree is also fruiting well and a few of them will go with us when we head north shortly.
Indigenous footballers dinner
Hubby John and I were amongst the guests who filled the Wingham Services Club auditorium last Saturday evening for the Group Three Indigenous Round Presentation. It was great to see so many present from players and family supporters. A number of awards were presented on the evening by Mal Drury to both male and female players. Following the presentation of awards, those present enjoyed a buffet meal of nibbles and finger food and lots of chatter.
Wingham RSL Sub-branch social evening
Eighteen members of Wingham RSL Sub-branch gathered at Wingham Services Club Parkview restaurant for an evening meal and socialising last Wednesday evening. A great time was had by all and four of them went home as winners of some art work by members of the Art and Soul Group and a bottle of wine from the raffle. It is hoped that another of these evenings might be held.
Line dancers
The line dancing class is going strong at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall each Wednesday evening. I am sure if anyone is interested in attending there would be room for you. Just pop along to the hall around 6.30pm.
Proud grandparents
John and I are proud grandparents and thrilled to hear that 11-year-old grandson Korben completed his 48 kilometre Kokoda Trek in the outer Gold Coast area last weekend in a time just short of 13 hours - not bad going and we are so proud of him. Korben certainly takes after both his mum, dad and sister as they are all into this demanding sport.
Museum news
This week male members of the Tinonee Historical Society have been undertaking a few minor repairs on the Museum's boating room and soon hope to undertake a repaint, depending on the weather.
The 20th annual general meeting of the Historical Society is set down for Saturday, July 29 commencing at 1.30pm in the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall which will allow for extra space - it is hoped to have Mr Terry Gould, member of the Wingham RSL Sub-branch as the guest speaker and his topic is to be on researching war service records.
Afternoon tea will follow the meeting.
Cancelled visit
Apologies to my readers who planned to attend the meet and great afternoon at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall last Wednesday arranged by Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson. Unfortunately notice was received late Wednesday morning that due to unforeseen circumstances Ms Thompson had to cancel and plans to re-schedule at a later date. My notes were at the publishers on Tuesday so there was no way I could withdraw the item.
