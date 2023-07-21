OLD Bar Pirates are resigned to being without hard running centre John Stanley for the next few matches of the Group Three Rugby League season.
Stanley was assisted from the field after tweaking his hamstring in Old Bar's slogging 30-26 win over Wingham last start.
One of the club's contingent from Papua New Guinea, Stanley has been a star in Old Bar's surge to the top of the competition ladder.
"John's done his hamstring and we'll play it on the safe side with him. He'll probably be out a couple of weeks,'' co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.
The Pirates meet Port Sharks on Saturday at the Old Bar Reserve.
The Pirates will welcome winger Simon Wise back from a two game suspension. Wise and club-mate Kurt Lewis were on opposite sides in last weekend's Group Three All Stars/Group Three Indigenous All Stars game at Wingham and had some rugged exchanges during the encounter. However, Henry assured there's no lingering ill-feeling between the pair.
"They're all good, that's what footy is about, they're sweet,'' Henry said.
The Pirates provided eight players across the two All Stars sides and Henry said all made it through without any problem.
Henry said experienced Aaron Bayley will fill-in for Stanley, although the composition of the backline has yet to be decided.
Henry rates the Sharks.
"They're one of the danger sides,'' he said. "They've gone a bit under the radar this season and are sitting third. They've had a couple of big wins in their last couple of games as well.
"They're always tough through the middle and they have some strike out the back. We're expecting this will be hard.''
However, he thinks the Pirates would be well placed to lock down the minor premiership if they account for the Sharks. The Pirates are currently two clear of second placed Port City and have the best points differential in the competition.
"There's still a lot of footy to be played, but it would be a big step towards winning the minor premiership if we beat the Sharks this week,'' he said.
This will also be Old Bar's first home game since May 27. Since then they've tackled Wauchope, Macleay Valley and Wingham away while there were two weeks free of club football.
"The back end of the year is pretty good though,'' Henry said.
"We had a torrid middle of the season with away games, but our away games from here to the semi-finals are all close - Taree and Forster.''
He's expecting a big turnout for Saturday to mark Ben Witchard's 250th game with the club.
"Ben's been around the club for ages and he's the first to get to 250 senior games, so there should be a pretty fair crowd there,'' Henry said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
