TAREE trainer Glen Milligan successfully jumped the grades with Stratum Chief to win again with the horse at Taree races on Tuesday.
The three-year-old gelding had won a maiden at Taree at its previous start, but rather than set it for a Class 1 race Milligan stepped Stratum Chief straight up to the De Bortoli Wines Class 2 Handicap over 1412 metres.
And just like in his maiden win, Stratum Chief led under Ashley Morgan's riding and the rest of the field couldn't run him down.
Milligan trained the quinella, with his four-year-old mare Tayla's One finishing second.
"Ash rode him a treat," Milligan said. "Stacked them up and then held them off in the straight. He's improving all the time this horse - that was a very solid win."
The task that confronted Stratum Chief appeared a tough one and it was reflected in the betting, with the horse starting at $14.
As Milligan had said pre-race, it's hard enough to go from a maiden to a Class 1 - let alone a maiden to a Class 2. But he thought the horse could do well on a track that has suited leaders recently.
The win - particularly the way in which Stratum Chief handled the distance in what was his first run beyond 1300 metres - has Milligan thinking he might develop into a Country Championships horse next autumn.
"He's obviously got to keep improving to get up to that class, but it's certainly worth looking at with him," he said.
