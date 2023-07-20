Manning River Times
Home/News

Pet of the Week

July 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beautiful Barry. Picture supplied.
Beautiful Barry. Picture supplied.

Barry and Minnie are truly adorable bonded besties, and their story of being dumped outside Sweet Pea Animal Hospital last month is both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.