Veteran trainer scores a win on his home track

By Greg Prichard
July 19 2023 - 9:00am
Aaron Bullock scores on Brendan's Hope for Taree trainer Ross Stitt in the Become A MVRC Member Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1262 metres at Taree this week. Photo Manning Valley Race Club.
THE grand old man of Mid North Coast racing Ross Stitt produced a tremendous training performance to finally get Brendan's Hope to win at Taree races on Tuesday.

