THE grand old man of Mid North Coast racing Ross Stitt produced a tremendous training performance to finally get Brendan's Hope to win at Taree races on Tuesday.
The last two races on the seven-race card were postponed due to deteriorating track conditions caused by heavy rain, but Stitt got in early to take race three with a five-year-old gelding that had not run a place in its previous 13 career starts.
And the win in the Become A MVRC Member Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1262 metres came first-up after a six-month spell!
Afterwards, 82-year-old Stitt, who trains at Taree, said he had thought Brendan's Hope was ready to win at last.
"His first few preparations he never looked like running a place," Stitt said. "Then last time I got him in he trialled well and ran fourth first-up, but then he just tapered off after that.
"It looked like he probably wouldn't race again, but he got another go and this time around he was different. His appearance changed and I think it was just a maturity thing with him.
"I've never had a horse improve as much as he did in his work leading up to this race. He'd been beating everything I've got in trackwork - not that I've got that many these days, but a couple of them go alright.
"We gave him a trial and he got home nicely behind the grey horse (Casirina) I've got that's won six races and he kept on progressing after that.
"I told a few people that if he ran up to his trackwork they wouldn't be able to beat him and that's what happened."
Top jockey Aaron Bullock had Brendan's Hope in fifth place in the run and took him to the centre of the track on straightening, from where he gradually ground down the leaders and hit the lead several strides out from the winning post at the juicy odds of $17.
"Aaron didn't have a ride in the race and the horse had 59 kilograms, so I put him on and it worked out perfectly," Stitt said. "He was pretty impressed with the way the horse won."
Stitt said he had already gone through the racing calendar and selected a nice next race for Brendan's Hope at Tuncurry on August 11.
Training winners gives Stitt that desire to keep going at the racing caper in his 80s.
"I've got seven horses in work at the moment and I still love it," he said. "It's always good when you win."
