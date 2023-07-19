MidCoast Council has joined fellow Hunter-based councils entering into a regional partnership with Australia's largest local government climate network, the Cities Power Partnerships (CPP)
The Hunter Joint Organisation (Hunter JO) has partnered with CPP to enable collaboration and support on clean energy initiatives in an effort to set the region up for a prosperous future.
Hunter JO chair and Singleton Council mayor, Sue Moore, said the collective agreement strengthened the Hunter's reputation as a region that supported meaningful action on climate change.
"In order to make an impact on climate initiatives, our councils need to be able to support one another and co-ordinate our efforts to benefit our communities across the region," Cr Moore said.
"By partnering with CPP our councils and the Hunter JO are ensuring that we take joint action for our region and our communities," she said.
"Working collaboratively, we aim to attract more funding, expertise and resources to support region wide and council specific projects such as electrifying council fleets where possible and boosting energy efficiency.
"In 2021, the Hunter became the first region in Australia to have all councils become members of the CPP, so it makes sense that we are also the first region that has committed to a regional partnership agreement."
Councils taking part in the CPP pledge five actions to tackle climate change locally, from ramping up renewable energy through to planning sustainable transport systems.
The Hunter JO is the first joint organisation nationally to partner and make pledges with the CPP, creating a new regional partnership model that can be replicated across the country.
Hunter JO pledges
CPP director, Portia Odell, commended the Hunter JO on its leadership towards creating a better future for the region.
"It's brilliant to see a region of diverse industries sign up to the program and pledge to support its community by working together towards a clean energy future," Dr Odell said.
"Right now, local governments have an opportunity to get on the front foot of the global shift to clean energy and accelerate projects that will deliver local jobs quickly, drive new investment and tackle long term challenges like climate change," she said.
The sustainability and future of the Hunter region has been a focus throughout its councils' decades of collaborative history and a key strategic priority of the Hunter JO since its establishment in 2018.
They have a range of different projects driving this agenda within the organisation and across its member councils, including the circular economy and climate change adaptation programs.
Through partnering with the CPP, the Hunter JO and its councils are further building the Hunter into one of the most liveable, inclusive, resilient, sustainable and connected regions in Australia.
With thriving people, natural environments and progressive primary industries there continues to be untapped potential for development and growth.
Members are: Cessnock City, Dungog Shire, Lake Macquarie City, Maitland City, MidCoast, Muswellbrook Shire, City of Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and Upper Hunter Shire councils.
