Young Biripi and Worimi woman, Amarley Bron from Taree, will be appearing on a special digital only program for ABC on Wednesday, July 19.
Amarley is one of five young people appearing alongside federal Minister for Youth Ann Aly on the Q+A x BTN High Special hosted by BTN's (Behind The News) Amelia Moseley.
The episode will be streamed live in front of a Gen-Z audience on social media platforms and iView, and will be focusing on the big issues the generation will be tackling in the years to come.
Topics covered will include climate change, AI, the cost of university education, social media, and recovering from interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's not the first time Amarley has appeared in front of a national audience.
A year ago, in August 2022, Amarley interviewed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, was interviewed herself on SBS NITV, and appeared on a Q+A program talking about Indigenous issues.
All this happened while she was at the Garma Festival, Australia's premier Indigenous event, held on Gumatji country in North East Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, where thousands of people gather to celebrate the cultural, artistic and ceremonial traditions of the Yolngu people.
Amarley attended as one of three Indigenous students of Pymble Ladies College, where she attends as a scholarship student, now in Year 12. She attended to give a speech at the Youth Forum.
Amarley is a passionate advocate for Indigenous culture and First Nations people.
You can view the Q+A x BTN High Special on ABC socials and iView on Wednesday, July 19 at 6.30pm.
Julia Driscoll
