The Old Bar Beach Sand Replenishment Group held its annual general meeting last Monday evening but was not able to form an executive or committee.
This was not due to lack of enthusiasm by the current office bearers but due to their unavailability because of travel.
Unless an executive and committee can be formed, the association will have to be wound up.
Rather than take that action on the night, a decision was made to hold a special general meeting on Monday, July 31 at 7pm at Club Old Bar and encourage anyone in the community, and especially lapsed members, to attend and save the organisation from folding.
This group has been working hard for many years to try and protect our beach and has had some success with sand traps and sand scraping. If beach protection is important to you, why not come along and make a contribution.
Community Defib Project strongly supported
The information and training event for the Old Bar Community Defib Project at the Taree Old Bar SLSC last Sunday was very well attended with more than 60 people in showing up and exhibiting great interest.
The session was led by Carpet Hughes, an experienced intensive care paramedic.
Once you have received the instruction about the use of these life saving devices, their use is relatively simple as verbal instruction is provided by the device itself.
The Community Defib Project is now embraced by many towns and five readily accessible devices are now installed around Old Bar.
The one that most would already be aware of is in front of Lauder's Real Estate adjacent to the walkway to Coles. Others are at Club Old Bar, the SLSC on the wall facing the beach, the Warren Lambert Field at the EG Trad Sporting Complex and at the Follies Road and Old Bar Road intersection.
Spread the word in the community about these devices and educate your children as to their importance. If not already aware, take steps to familiarise yourself with how to access and operate these devices.
Craft@Old Bar
Craft @Old Bar has resumed for term three. At the next meeting on August 2, you can explore the fun of making patterns on fabric with rusty items lying around your home. Bring rusted nails, old cans, metal knickknacks, old tools, paint brush, fabric (cotton, linen or calico), spray bottle, tray and a plastic bag. Sounds interesting and too good to miss!
As usual, the venue is the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street, Old Bar from 11am to 2pm. Please bring your own lunch, tea and coffee supplied. Want further information? Please ring 0415 785 608.
Graffiti continues
The incidence of graffiti in Old Bar has risen markedly recently, hopefully just a school holiday phenomenon. Old Bar has not suffered this vandalism badly in the past.
It is important that any instances are quickly reported. It behoves all of us to take the time to nip it in the bud.
The MidCoast Council website is the easiest method of reporting and is relatively quick and easy and results in a quick response, exactly what is required. You can send photographs with this report if you take them.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.