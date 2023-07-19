Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Weekly news from the Old Bar community

By Ian Dimmock
July 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Cameron, Community Defib Project team leader, welcomes attendees and thanks sponsors. Picture by Ian Dimmock.
Michael Cameron, Community Defib Project team leader, welcomes attendees and thanks sponsors. Picture by Ian Dimmock.

The Old Bar Beach Sand Replenishment Group held its annual general meeting last Monday evening but was not able to form an executive or committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.