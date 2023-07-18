Black Head Bowling Club has reached the final process of its transformation into what is now known as Hallidays Sports Club, with members notified of a general meeting to appoint a liquidator.
According to a spokesperson for the Wyong Leagues Group, the meeting, scheduled for August , is simply the final step of the amalgamation process between Black Head Bowling Club and Wyong Leagues Group which began in November 2022.
"It's basically to rubber-stamp the amalgamation that we've been going through for the last few months with what's now the Hallidays Sports Club," Wyong Leagues Group marketing manager, Keith Cameron said.
Recognising the importance the club holds to the surrounding community, Wyong Leagues is eager to dispel any fears locals may hold regarding the possibility their cherished bowling club was in danger of closing down.
"We can totally understand people wanting to ask questions; obviously when they get an announcement like that - although it's part of the due process - it can probably make them think 'what now?'," Mr Cameron said.
"We've looked upon it (the amalgamation) as being a really solid decision to go into the market and we very much like the club, and we've been seeing some some great results whilst we've been involved."
The venture is likely to secure the financial future of the club, especially in an environment where more and more lawn bowls clubs throughout the country are ceasing to operate.
It's a situation further exacerbated by a significant decrease in the number of people taking up the sport.
A study conducted by the University of New South Wales (UNSW) found the number of lawn bowls clubs in Sydney decreased from 210 in 1980 to 128 in 2022, with 51 club closures occurring in the past decade.
While the incidences of regional clubs going under have not been documented to the same extent, it is believed the attrition rate is of a comparable level.
With the annual cost of maintaining a single bowling green running into tens of thousands of dollars, many of the clubs that have survived have done so through diversifying their services or by amalgamating with other clubs.
For the time being, however, the "bowlo" up the hill from Black Head beach appears to have secured its future.
