THE Morgan Park round of the Australian 600cc motorcycle championship was the best and worst of times for Tinonee's Hayden Nelson.
The 16-year-old had pole position for the opening race of the weekend for the first time in the 600 championship. He was then in a battle with two other riders for first place in the event before he came to grief when crashing out after hitting an oil patch left by another bike.
The crash was spectacular, however, Nelson wasn't injured. The result wasn't as positive for his bike as it was extensively damaged.
It is expected to be repaired in time for the next round in Phillip Island in October. Nelson went into the round knowing he needed a strong result to challenge for the championship. He was in eighth place, just 36 points off the lead in what is his debut season on the bike.
"He can't win it now,'' Nelson's dad, Craig, said.
"But we'll go to the final two rounds (at Phillip Island and The Bends in South Australia) and start preparations for next year.''
Nelson set the fastest time in the opening practice session held on Saturday. He opted not to ride in the second, preferring to conserve his tyres.
"It was a bit nerve racking watching the other riders, they got to a tenth of his time, but didn't beat it,'' Craig said.
Nelson then had a great start to the race and was in the front three three quarters of the way through the event.
Two bikes crashed in the pack behind the leaders, with the riders opting to stay in the race to try and get some points.
"One of the bikes had a heap of smoke coming off it because it was burning oil. Unfortunately, Hayden found the oil,'' Craig said.
"He wiped out at 190km with just two laps remaining.
"He bounced along the ground for about 100 metres and the bike did 10 of 11 somersaults. It did a real job on the bike and we just couldn't get it back in action for the second round.''
While it was a disappointing finale, Nelson was encouraged and showed he has the credentials to be a major contender in 2024.
"He was convinced he was winning the race. Hayden sat in fifth to gauge everything then he moved up to second before the crash,'' Craig said.
Nelson knocked back an offer to ride another bike in the second race.
"That can be risky when you don't know the bike and jump on and race. We already have a big bill to fix Hayden's bike - I didn't want another one for another bike,'' Craig said.
The bike is currently being repaired in Brisbane. Unlike most other riders in the championship Nelson only has the one bike.
"When you're gunning for a championship it's hard to do it with only one bike,'' Craig said.
"But there are financial realities around racing and a bike is so expensive to build, so it's beyond us at the moment.
"One bike is all that we can afford in that class. We had two bikes in 300s, but two of those aren't worth one 600 bike.''
Nelson hopes the bike will be right for the Victorian Road Championship at Phillip Island in September as a lead-up to the next 600 round in October.
