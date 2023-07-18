Roadwork on Tinonee Road and Alpine Drive

Roadwork at the intersection of Tinonee Road and Alpine Drive, Tinonee will begin Wednesday, July 19, weather permitting.
The work will feature an upgrade of the existing intersection of Tinonee Road with Alpine Drive, improving safety for road users.
Work will take place during the day, with traffic controllers directing drivers through the site.
Road users will need to slow down. Traffic flow will be reduced to a single lane at times and drivers will be required to stop. This will result in minor delays, so allow extra journey time.
Completion of the upgrade will take approximately 12 weeks.
This upgrade is taking place to support increased traffic associated with a new subdivision. It is funded and undertaken by the developer.
