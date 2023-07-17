Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Glen Milligan's six starters at Tuesday's races at Taree

By Greg Prichard
July 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree trainer Glen Milligan
Taree trainer Glen Milligan

ONLY a fool would ignore winning form and Taree trainer Glen Milligan will be bringing plenty of that with his six runners at Taree races on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.