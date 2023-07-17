ONLY a fool would ignore winning form and Taree trainer Glen Milligan will be bringing plenty of that with his six runners at Taree races on Tuesday.
Milligan has trained winners regularly at his home track in recent months, with singles at the April 1, May 1, May 22, June 27 and July 6 meetings and a double on June 6.
And three of the horses that have been a part of that winning run - Tayla's One, Lion Class and Stratum Chief - will be among those going around.
That trio all have genuine winning chances, but the horse Milligan regards as his best hope on the day is two-year-old gelding Santatime, rated a $4 chance on TAB Fixed Odds in the Become A MVRC Member Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1262 metres.
Santatime, to be ridden by promising 2kg-claiming apprentice Zac Wadick out of barrier one, will be having just its second start after debuting with an impressive second to Tanglewood in a 1007-metre Maiden at Taree on June 27.
Santatime was beaten 5.45 lengths by Tanglewood, but the winner started at $1.10 and has since won easily again in a Class 1 at Grafton. It was how well Santatime finished off that race, with the extra distance to come in Tuesday's race, that matters here.
"He went super at his first start," Milligan said. "We've put a set of visors on him and he's really sharpened up. He's drawn well and should be parked third or fourth and ready to make a run.
"I really like Santatime. He's still very much learning, but he's got that ability."
Tayla's One, an $8.50 chance, and Stratum Chief ($15) - both last-start winners at Taree - will contest the same race, the De Bortoli Wines Class 2 Handicap over 1412 metres.
"I had Tayla's One in the TAB Highway at Randwick on Saturday, but she was fifth emergency and didn't get a run," Milligan said.
"So we'll run her at home and step her up in distance. If she shows she can run that right out we might give her a break with the Country Championships next autumn as a long-range plan.'
Lion Class, a winner-up first-up this campaign at Taree and consistent since, will contest the Manning River Hotel Class 3 Handicap over 1262 metres and is a $5 chance.
"The distance is a query, but I think he'll get it," Milligan said. "His last start at Taree was a ripper run."
Milligan also has Killzy ($11) in the Manning Valley Saddlery Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1614 metres and My One ($5.50) in the Horsepower Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1007 metres.
"The team's going well," Milligan said. "I've got great owners who give me tremendous support and I'm looking forward to Tuesday's meeting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.