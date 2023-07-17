Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Taree trainer confident about his two chances at the Taree races

By Greg Prichard
July 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experienced jockey Grant Buckley has two rides for Taree trainer Tony Ball at Tuesday's Taree races.
Experienced jockey Grant Buckley has two rides for Taree trainer Tony Ball at Tuesday's Taree races.

TAREE trainer Tony Ball is bouncing off a big week at Grafton where he had a winning double on cup day and he's bullish about his stable's chances of building on that momentum at the Taree races on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.