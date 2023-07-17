TAREE trainer Tony Ball is bouncing off a big week at Grafton where he had a winning double on cup day and he's bullish about his stable's chances of building on that momentum at the Taree races on Tuesday.
Ball has two guaranteed starters on the seven-race card - Exclusive Battle and More Than Xtra - and hopes to have a third with Diamond Blush a second emergency in her event, which had no scratchings as of Monday morning.
He gives both Exclusive Battle and More Than Xtra a good chance of being in the finish.
The one he likes the most is two-year-old filly Exclusive Battle, which will make its debut in the opening race, the Sebring Sun At Glenthorne Park 2&3YO Maiden Handicap over 1007 metres.
Exclusive Battle, rated a $6.50 chance on TAB Fixed Odds, has had just the one barrier trial going into the race and was fourth of eight in that at Taree on July 6.
"She trialled well, just got a bit lost inside the last 200 metres," Ball said. "I thought she was going to win it, but she shied at the big screen on the in-field.
"She goes good. She's very well educated and that experience will do her the world of good. 'Bucko' (jockey Grant Buckley) will give her the gun run from the soft draw (barrier two) and she should be very competitive."
The experienced Buckley will ride all of Ball's runners.
More Than Xtra, a $7 chance, will be racing first-up from a spell, but the four-year-old gelding looks ready to perform in the Become A MVRC Member Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1262 metres based on its second in a 1007m barrier trial at Taree on July 6.
"He trialled super," Ball said. "Only just got beat and 'Bucko' came back and said he could've won it had he pushed him a bit.
"Last time in the horse pulled up lame in his last race before going for a spell. But in his start before that he finished second and He's A Copy Boy was third. He's A Copy Boy has come out and won three races since then, so the form looks good.
"He's good to go. He worked really well on Saturday morning and if he turns up in that frame of mind he'll go close to winning."
Ball said four-year-old mare Diamond Blush, a $34 chance, would likely be ridden from back in the field again if she gets a run in the Manning River Hotel Class 3 Handicap over 1262 metres after showing an appreciation for that style of racing at her most recent start.
"She was used to being up front, but 'Bucko' took her back from the wide barrier last start and she got home nicely for fifth over 1007 metres," he said.
"Bucko was impressed. She's drawn wide again here, so if she gets a run I imagine she'll get back again. I sort of leave it up to Bucko. He knows my horses and gives them every possible chance."
*Gates open at 11.30am. First race 12.55pm. Admission $10. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities. Lunch bookings available at $60 per person. Visit facebook page www.facebook.com/ManningValleyRaceClub for more information.
