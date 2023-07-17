A 40-year-old Tinonee man is among the almost 600 people arrested during Operation Amarok III, which ended on Saturday July 15.
The four-day intelligence-based blitz ran from Wednesday, July 12, to Saturday, July 15, and netted some of the most dangerous domestic violence offenders in the state.
It involved officers from all police area commands and police districts, including those based on the Mid Coast and Mid North Coast.
At 10.45pm Tuesday, July 11, just as Operation Amarok was to officially start, officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District were called to a home in Tinonee, near Taree, following reports of domestic violence-related incidents.
When they arrived, they found a man had attempted to lock himself inside the home. Officers forced entry and allege the man violently resisted arrest and assaulted them, causing cuts to their hands and foreheads.
He was subdued with OC spray (pepper spray), then arrested and taken to Taree Police Station.
Checks revealed the man held a firearms licence and had two registered firearms, but officers found the safe open and the firearms missing.
Four firearms were later located on the grounds of the property, and seized.
The 40-year-old was charged with:
He appeared in Taree Local Court on Wednesday, July 12.
During Operation Amarok III, 592 people were arrested.
In addition to domestic violence-related offences, the total of 1107 charges included alleged prohibited firearm and weapon possession and drug possession and supply.
Of those arrested, 139 were identified amongst NSW's most dangerous domestic violence offenders and 103 had outstanding warrants for violent offences.
Over the four days, police engaged with high-risk domestic violence offenders on 1169 occasions, made 315 applications for Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs), served 500 outstanding ADVOs, completed 4882 ADVO compliance checks and 1465 bail compliance checks.
Officers also conducted 116 Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) searches at properties linked to those who are subject to FPOs.
In total, police seized 22 firearms and 40 prohibited weapons, as well as various types of illicit drugs located with 89 detections.
The Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism, Yasmin Catley, said with more than 139,000 calls for police assistance and over 33,000 actual domestic-related assaults every year, the issue of domestic and family violence cannot be understated.
"These figures show this is an epidemic. We know domestic and family violence is one of the most underreported crime types," Ms Catley said.
"The police have my full support on this. I back the government agencies working together to stamp out this type of behaviour. Operation Amarok sends a strong message to offenders that they're in the sights of police.
"You've been warned. Your predatory behaviour will be policed to your door."
NSW Police Corporate Sponsor for Domestic and Family Violence, Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon, said with more than half the state's murders being domestic violence-related, Operation Amarok is a key strategy in preventing serious harm to victims.
"In order to ensure the safety of actual and potential victims of domestic and family violence, Operation Amarok is a deliberate strategy targeting the most dangerous offenders," Deputy Commissioner Lanyon said.
*Victims of domestic and family violence can find information about support services by contacting 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or visiting: www.1800respect.org.au. Reports of domestic and family-related crime or abuse can be made by contacting or attending your local police station. In an emergency, contact Triple Zero (000).
Anyone with information relating to domestic and family-related violence is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.