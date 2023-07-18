Hallidays Point Pickleball Club ran the eighth Barrington Coast Challenge at Wrigley Park in Taree.
A total of 72 players from Hallidays Point, Taree, Forster, Kendall, Old Bar, Port Macquarie and South West Rocks participated.
Teams were a mixture of players of all levels from different clubs. The weather cooperated, and competitors enjoyed the format.
Gold pickleball winners were Chris Tilt, Geoff Mortimer, Jen Murray and Sheila Capperauld.
The funding allows the club to undertake $9600 of improvements to the courts.
Club president Sheila Capperauld said nine pickleball courts would be painted at Wrigley Park.
"This includes one suitable for wheelchair pickleball with quality non-slip paint. This would include primer, line painting, painting of the main playing area and the non-volley zone in a contrasting colour," Sheila said.
Wrigley Park is the largest pickleball-only facility in NSW.
