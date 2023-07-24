Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Community education and tree planting day at Wingham Brush / Wingham Foreshore Reserve

By Julia Driscoll
Updated July 24 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 150 plants were planted at Wingham Foreshore Reserve recently, thanks to community members coming together with government agencies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.