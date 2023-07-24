More than 150 plants were planted at Wingham Foreshore Reserve recently, thanks to community members coming together with government agencies.
MidCoast Council reports 16 adults and five children took part in the day-long education event, with a good cross section in ages from retirees to young children.
"People came from all over the MidCoast Council area, people who have never attended these events before, too," a spokesperson for MidCoast Council said.
The day was a project partnered by council, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPIE), and Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare Connection, with the aim of educating people on the importance of flying foxes to the environment, and the role of vegetation in feeding flying foxes and river bank stabilisation.
Matt Mo and Libby Timmiss from DPIE gave an educational talk on the biology of flying foxes, their role as landscape scale pollinators, and their highly nomadic distribution across eastern Australia.
While flying foxes generally only visit areas when native flowering occurs, Wingham Brush Nature Reserve is a permanent and significant maternity camp for the endangered grey-headed flying fox.
During summer more than 200,000 flying foxes call the camp home.
Bushland regenerator, Isaac gave a presentation on the importance of restoring the vegetation at Wingham Foreshore Reserve in providing additional capacity for flying foxes. He also talked about restoration practices in a flood prone landscape including planting strategies and gave a tour of the Wingham foreshore.
"The educational aspect of the project is part of MidCoast Councils flying fox plan of management to demonstrate the post flood restoration works that have occurred In Wingham Brush Foreshore Reserve," the council spokesperson said
"The goal of these restoration works is to provide overflow habitat for flying foxes towards the river when Wingham Brush is at capacity of flying-foxes."
Taree Lions Club cooked a barbecue lunch for all participants.
The habitat restoration on Wingham foreshore was assisted by a grant through the NSW government through its Environmental Trust in association with Local Government NSW.
