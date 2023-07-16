OLD Bar's push for a place in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union semi-finals stalled when beaten 31-17 by Wallamba in the match at Nabiac.
The Clams went into the game on the back of successive wins over Manning Ratz and Nabiac and had leap-frogged the Bulls on the competition ladder. Old Bar is looking to play semi-finals for the first time since 2012.
The Clams made a positive start as Tulia Fifita broke the line to score in the corner.
However, with a Clams player in the sin bin momentum suddenly shifted to the home side as the Bulls spread the ball to run in three quick tries. Old Bar hit back before half time with a try to Frazer Houwenilesi and went into the break down 24-10.
The Clams started the second half with more intent and built up the pressure in before Latu Heleta crossed the line with a powerful run.
However, the Bulls finished the stronger to run out convincing winners.
Frazer Houwenilesi, Mana Naituku and Jared Lawrence were the pick for the Clams with Houwenilesi the players' player.
Gloucester went on a point scoring rampage in the women's 10s game, beating Wallamba 67-0. The Clams and Gloucester have the bye this weekend and will head to Gloucester for the next game against Wauchope on Saturday, July 29.
Competition leaders Wauchope Thunder downed Forster-Tuncurry 27-0 in the other men's game. There was no women's match.
This Saturday Forster-Tuncurry host Manning Ratz while Wallamba and Wauchope meet at Nabiac. The Clams (men) and Gloucester (women) have the bye.
There are four matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals.
