Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Wingham leg concludes 2023 Glowalman Junior Campdraft and Sporting Championships

July 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brian Moore, organiser of the Wingham leg of the 2023 Glowalman Junior Campdraft and Sporting Championships, has declared the final two days of the competition "excellent" and "absolutely fantastic".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.