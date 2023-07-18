Every Wednesday and Friday, Taree local Mark Brett can be seen walking the streets of Taree delivering pamphlets and flyers to homes in the region for Manning Valley Property.
The 35-year-old, who lives with an intellectual disability, has been working eight hours per week for the past three months and says the letterbox drop is the highlight of his week.
"It's a great job," Mr Brett said.
"I like my employer, and I enjoy the routine of doing regular work.
"It's also good to earn a bit of extra money instead of just relying on my pension."
Mr Brett is one of many clients supported by not-for-profit, employment, training and apprenticeships provider, VERTO, as part of the Australian government's Disability Employment Services (DES) program.
VERTO introduced Mr Brett to Manning Valley Property, who specialise in selling residential, rural and acreage properties throughout the Manning Valley with added services covering sales of livestock and machinery.
The real estate business regularly performs letter drops as part of its marketing strategy, and quickly identified that Mr Brett would be perfect for the role.
"We're excited to have Mark on board, contributing to our mission of providing excellent service to our community," Manning Valley Property director, Darren Wamsley said.
"Mark is a proud local resident born in Taree and brings with him a deep understanding of the area and its unique dynamics. His familiarity with the region allows him to connect with our community on a personal level, making him an invaluable asset to our team.
"At Manning Valley Property, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace and
Mark's presence on our team serves as a reminder of our dedication to providing equal opportunities for all individuals," he said.
VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said Mr Brett's story is a great example of how VERTO's disability clients are loyal, hardworking and valuable assets to any organisation if given the opportunity.
"There are more than 2.1 million Australians living with a disability, yet only 53 per cent of those who are working age are employed," Mr Maxwell said.
"For individuals with a disability, employment brings increased economic security, independence, a greater sense of self-worth, and engagement with the community.
To find out more how VERTO can support you in disability employment, go to www.verto.org.au/our-services/disability-employment.
