New grandstand for Manning Valley Cycle Club

Manning Valley Cycle Club is receiving funding of $12,186 towards a small spectator grandstand as part of further improvements being undertaken to the club facilities.
The funds will go towards the $14,636 cost of installing a small grandstand for spectators at cycling races at Taree Crit Track and to supply seating for other users of the track.
"The much loved and used Taree Crit Track has no seating for resting and spectators and this project will I'm sure be welcomed by members of the club, visitors and the broader community," Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said.
The funding had been made available under the Australian government's Stronger Communities program which provides $150,000 in assistance towards local community projects in each electorate across Australia.
Dr Gillespie said this round of funding was designed to support volunteer and community groups which weren't able to fundraise or haven't the means to provide matching funding.
