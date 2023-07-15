Manning River Times
Landholders asked to be vigilant with rock fern causing toxicity in cattle, sheep and horses

July 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Local Land Services is urging livestock owners to be on the lookout for rock fern in their grazing paddocks, which can cause toxicity. Picture supplied.
Local Land Services is urging livestock owners to be on the lookout for rock fern in their grazing paddocks, which can cause toxicity.

