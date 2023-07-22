Manning River Times
Home/News

Road Ramblings: Motor show at Cundletown

By Chris Goodsell
July 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cundletown car show and markets will be held on Sunday, August 6.
The Cundletown car show and markets will be held on Sunday, August 6.

THE time is drawing near for the 5th annual Cundletown motor show and markets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.