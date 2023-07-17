Quota's Biggest Morning Tea a huge success

There appears to be a resurgence of interest in hand embroidery in the Manning Valley.
Quota's recent Biggest Morning Tea showcased a lifetime of fine needlework by Quota member of more than 40 years, Lilian Else. Lilian very generously donated many of her exquisite pieces to raise funds in support of the Cancer Council.
More than $3500 was raised on the day and most of these funds were raised through the sale of items very generously donated by Lilian.
After the last dish was washed and dried there was very little else to pack away as all embroidery pieces were sold, to be admired and enjoyed for years to come.
What a wonderful legacy for Lilian.
"Lilian was very pleased with the result for the Cancer Council. She had a wonderful day catching up with old friends and explaining the finer details of hand embroidery and crotchet work to a whole new generation," Quota member Fiona Campbell said.
Of course, it wouldn't have been a Quota function without a raffle and the lucky first prizewinner took home a piece of history in the form of one of Lilian's works of art.
Quota would like to thank all those who came along to the Biggest Morning Tea and supported their fund-raising efforts on behalf of the Cancer Council.
Quota's winter social calendar continues with their Annual Winter Parade of Ashlea Road Boutique Fashions on July 22 at Wingham Services Club. Tickets are available from Ashlea Road, Wingham Services Club or Margaret's Underfashions.
Festivities start from 12pm with a light luncheon followed by the parade. All monies raised from the Fashion Parade will go to support Quota's local charities. Of course, there will be a raffle and lucky door prizes. As well, the coveted Best Dressed Prize will be awarded during the festivities.
Why not get together with friends, make up a table and join the fun. It's a great opportunity to glam up and let your hair down and raise money for a really good local, cause.
