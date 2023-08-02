If you play a brass or woodwind instrument, or even if you use to play but haven't played for a long time, your presence is required at Manning Valley Concert Band.
"We're always looking for people to come. Even if they haven't played for 20 years, come back and try it, because community music needs a boost," the bands musical director, Roger Griffith says.
The concert band continuously loses members as younger players leave the area to pursue a university education or for employment.
You needn't be a youngster to join the band, and nor do you need to be a master of your instrument.
Both the Manning Valley Concert Band and the development band are a family affair, with parents and sons and daughters performing, the parents often learning their instruments at the same time as their offspring.
As well as the concert band, there is also the development band, for people, young and old, who perhaps aren't yet as proficient in their instrument or confident of playing in the 'main' band.
If you are interested in finding out more, get along to rehearsal night, have a listen, and talk to Roger about joining in.
Rehearsals are on Monday nights at the band hall on River Street. To find out more, contact the band via the Manning Valley Concert Band Facebook page.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
