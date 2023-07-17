Manning Valley Concert Band presents Music from Stage and Screen

As Disney celebrates it's 100th anniversary this year, Manning Valley Concert Band is bringing some of Disney's best loved music to St John's Anglican Church in their first concert this year.
Titled Music from Stage and Screen, expect well known pieces like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King and Mary Poppins, for instance.
The concert is not limited to Disney scores, though. There will be pieces from a variety of stage shows and film.
Vocalists George Hoad and Mick Standen will also be performing with the band, with George singing some numbers from stage productions, and Mick performing two pieces that are requested at every Manning Valley Concert Band concert: Mr Bojangles and You'll Never Walk Alone.
Music from Stage and Screen is on Sunday, July 30 at 2pm.
Tickets are $20 and are available ahead of time at Bass 'n' Blues in Taree, or at the door at St John's Anglican Church on the day.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
