Manning Valley Concert Band presents Music from Stage and Screen

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated July 17 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
Manning Valley Concert Band playing in St John's Anglican Church in December 2022. Picture supplied
Manning Valley Concert Band playing in St John's Anglican Church in December 2022. Picture supplied

As Disney celebrates it's 100th anniversary this year, Manning Valley Concert Band is bringing some of Disney's best loved music to St John's Anglican Church in their first concert this year.

