ON The Bench co-host Gary Bridge was in a typically generous mood today.
Still on a high after NSW's win over Queensland in the third State of Origin clash, the Bridgey's Sports Power principal is offering a NSW scarf as prize for a contest to be held on today's segment, that will feature on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm. The first person to contact Bridgie with the answer before his shop shuts at noon tomorrow (Saturday, July 15) can take home prize.
However, he's come up with a tough question - as will be explained on today's segment. A bit of knowledge of Taree's rich rugby league history would be beneficial, as it's unlikely even Google would be much help.
All this and more - including the winner of the Manning Hotel player of the round for last weekend - on today's On The Bench segment, featuring on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm.
On The Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
